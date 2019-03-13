AVON PARK — The Florida Highway Patrol has reported that Philbert Neil Pettigrew, 81, of Sebring, died Tuesday, March 5 as a result of a crash that took place the evening of Feb. 28.
The updated accident report states Pettigrew was driving a 2019 Buick LaCross Thursday, Feb. 28 and was stopped at a stop sign on Davis Citrus Road on the east side of U.S. 27. Aimee Michelle Wilson, 36, of Lake Wales, was driving a 2017 Ford Fusion northbound in the far east lane on U.S. 27.
Authorities say Pettigrew pulled out in front of Wilson onto the northbound lanes of U.S. 27. The front of the Ford Fusion hit the rear passenger side of the Buick LaCross.
Pettigrew’s Buick spun around and stopped in the innermost lane of the northbound side of U.S. 27. Wilson’s Ford crossed the median and entered the southbound lanes of U.S. 27.
Wilson was taken to AdventHealth Sebring with “serious” injuries. Pettigrew was also taken to AdventHealth Sebring with injuries he would eventually die from.
As of March 11, Florida’s Integrated Report Exchange System reports six traffic fatalities this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.