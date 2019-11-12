SEBRING — Two Sebring Middle School students were the overall winners in Highlands County in the annual Art in the Capitol Competition.
The Art in the Capitol Competition, is a visual arts competition that each school district participates in annually and includes all students in grades six through eight.
The overall winners in the competition were Sienna Ellis with first place and third place and Dante Graham with second place.
Ellis’s artwork will be taken to Tallahassee by Senator Ben Albritton’s office to be displayed at the Capitol.
Ellis was recognized at the Nov. 5 School Board meeting,
The artwork is judged by a committee of art teachers whose students have not submitted work for the competition. These judges consisted of the three high school art teachers: Steve VanDam of Sebring High School, Jack VanDam of Sebring High School, Christopher Priest of Avon Park High School and Kelsey Rich of Lake Placid High School.
The competition was held on November 1, 2019 at the School Board District Office.
The judging took place between 9 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. The artwork presentation to the public was between 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
According to State Statute, the winning selection from each district is to be given to the legislator of the district in which the student resides no later than 60 days prior to the start of the regular legislative session. The 2020 Legislative Session begins on January 14, 2020.
The student art exhibit at the Capitol starts on the first day of the Legislative session and will conclude on March 13, 2020, which is the last day of regular session. The legislator will return winning submission to the student after this date.
