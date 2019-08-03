SEBRING — First responders are often called out to the same intersections over and over because a street, curve or intersection is notorious for accidents. That scenario played out on Sebring Parkway and Ridgewood Drive on Tuesday, sort of.
The first major call out was for a car fire that started in the parking lot of the Dollar General just east of the intersection. According to City of Sebring Fire Department Captain Austin Maddox, the driver of the car thought her car might be overheating and pulled into the Dollar General parking lot.
Maddox said she was only in the store for a short time and exited it. When she got to the parking lot, she was shocked to find her car in flames.
Maddox said firefighters on the call thought its cause was electric. Another witness said it may have possibly started from the battery.
About 3:30 p.m., first responders were once again at the intersection of Ridgewood Drive and Sebring Parkway; this time it was in response to a three-car crash. The three vehicles involved were a 2002 Dodge Dakota driven by Joshua Rayos, of Sebring; a 2005 Chevrolet minivan driven by Tiffany LeMay, of Sebring, who had her infant child as a passenger, and a 1999 GMC van driven by Robert Farrell of Sebring.
Sebring Police Department Public Information Officer Lt. Curtis said the crash is still under investigation and a citation will be issued once it is complete.
Hart said there were no injuries and everyone was wearing a seat belt. LeMay’s infant was taken to AdventHealth in Sebring as a precaution. She was properly restrained in a car seat.
Hart said Rayos was driving southbound on Ridgewoood Drive in the left lane to turn left onto the Parkway. He told officers he had a yellow light and crossed in front of the Chevrolet.
LeMay said she was heading north on the Parkway in the left-hand lane as she approached the intersection.
LeMay told officers she had a green light and proceeded through the intersection. She said the Dodge pulled in front of her and she hit his passenger side.
Farrell witnessed the crash and said the force of the two cars colliding pushed them into the front end of his van, causing damage.
City of Sebring Fire Department and Sebring Police Department were at both scenes.
