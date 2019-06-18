SEBRING — Police said they are looking for a young juvenile who went missing last week. Even though she does have a history as a runaway, authorities want to reach out to the community nonetheless.
“We continue to check known locations,” Sebring Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart said. “She’s often goes to City Pier.”
Angel Marino, 14, was last seen at approximately 9 a.m. June 11 at the Highlands County Courthouse. She was reportedly at the courthouse, with her mother, who then later notified officials the teenager was gone.
Marino was also reported missing in a similar circumstance late last year when she, along with another juvenile, were reported gone near Highland Homes near Kenilworth Boulevard. Both Marino, and the other juvenile, were later found near the Academy at Youth Care in Sebring.
Marino has a thin build and weighs approximately 100 lbs., according to authorities. She has long blonde hair and was last seen wearing a light, blue-colored polo shirt. She was also wearing light blue jeans and white sandals, according to a Sebring Police Department social media post.
“Marino has a strawberry mark on the back of her neck,” according to a police department post.
Officials said anyone with information should call Sebring Police Detective Michael Hirsh at 863-471-5108. Heartland Crime stoppers may also contact 1-800-226 TIPS or heartlandcrimestoppers.com. Individuals may be eligible for a cash reward and anonymity is guaranteed, according to the report.
