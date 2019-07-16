SEBRING — City Council members are expected to take five minutes on Wednesday evening and set the maximum millage rate for city residents and businesses.
The proposed rate is 5.3184 mils, as reflected in the tentative budget for Fiscal Year 2019-20. It’s an increase of 1.21% from the rollback rate of 5.2547.
The rollback rate reflects what property tax, or millage rate, would bring in the same amount of revenue as the previous year, based on the past year’s increases in property values.
Highlands County Property Appraiser Raymond McIntyre has determined that, overall, the county has seen a 4.56% increase in property value in this fiscal year, more than twice the previous year’s increase.
According to the City of Sebring budget, property value improvements will bring in more ad valorem taxes by slightly more than 2.37%, or $70,346.
The hearing is expected to be very brief, starting at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday in the council chambers at 368 S. Commerce Ave. in Sebring.
Public hearings on the budget will take place at 5:15 p.m. Sept. 4 and 5:45 p.m. Sept. 17 in council chambers.
The city’s tentative budget, by City Finance Director Penny Robinson, predicts an $8,412 drop in local option gasoline taxes, a $3,065 hike in state revenue sharing, an $8,000 drop in rents/royalties, a $450,000 drop in contributions from enterprise operations and a $1.7 million fund balance brought forward.
Expected Fiscal Year 2019-20 revenue of $1.3 million from utility service taxes, $410,000 for communication services taxes and $950,000 for franchise fees is the same as the actual final numbers for this fiscal year.
Those revenues, when added to fines, fees and forfeitures collected by city police, fire, code enforcement, building, zoning, public works and the Max Long Recreation Complex add up to $11.26 million, up $83,725 from Fiscal Year 2018-19.
In summary, the city’s proposed expenditures are as follows.
Administration
Sebring would spend $1.68 million on administration and finance:
• $956,574 on personnel services.
• $343,629 on operating expenditures.
• $155,000 on capital outlay.
• $224,062 on other uses.
Police
Out of $4.14 million to run and outfit the police department, the city would spend:
• $3.58 million on personnel.
• $422,435 on operations.
• $124,658 in capital outlay.
• $9,000 in other uses.
Code enforcement
Out of $157,991 spent on code enforcement, the city would spend:
• $101,414 on personnel.
• $51,577 on operations.
• $5,000 on capital outlay.
Fire
Of the $3.06 million being spent on the Sebring Fire Department, the city would spend:
• $2.64 million on personnel.
• $348,391 on operations.
• $17,000 in capital outlay.
• $54,260 in other uses.
Building
Out of a $230,719 budget for the Building Department, the city would spend:
• $164,557 on personnel.
• $65,362 on operations.
• $800 on capital outlay.
Zoning
Out of $99,571 budget for the Zoning Department, the city will spend:
• $58,050 on personnel.
• $41,521 on operations.
Public Works
Out of a $679,600 Public Works Administration budget, the city would spend:
• $683,835 on personnel.
• $30,382 on operation.
• A deficit of $34,617 in other uses.
Streets/Roads
Out of a $576,812 Streets and Roads budget, the city would spend $501,812 in operations and $75,000 in capital outlay.
Max Long
Out of a $357,038 budget for Max Long Recreational Complex, the city would spend:
• $195,439 on personnel.
• $118,485 on operations.
• $17,000 in capital outlay.
• $26,114 on other uses.
Out of $4,612 for the alum treatment plant, the city plans to spend $3,541 on operating expenditures and $1,071 for other uses.
The city plans to spend $99,898 on the operating expenditures for the Buildings & Grounds Department. The city also plans to spend $3,581 on operations for vehicle maintenance and $134,350 on operations for beaches and other recreational facilities.
Another $35,000 will go to “other uses” under contributions and aid.
