SEBRING — Abandoned and dilapidated houses are being demolished by the City of Sebring to alleviate blight and vagrancy issues.
The house at 1130 Edgemoor Ave. was taken down a couple of weeks ago, said Lee Tolar, Sebring building and zoning code officer.
The abandoned house at 438 Rose Ave., which was ravaged by a Dec. 23, 2018 fire, was demolished recently with crews still working Wednesday to remove the debris.
After the Rose Avenue house demolition work is complete, demolition work will start on the house at 861 Lemon Ave.
Trademark Custom Construction, Sebring, had the low bids on the Rose Avenue ($14,432.50) and Lemon Avenue ($8,500) demolitions, Tolar said.
The Edgemoor Avenue low bid of $6,675 was from Robcor Contracting, Sebring.
Community Redevelopment Agency funds ($6,450) were used for the December demolition of the house at 519 E. Center St. and the remaining CRA demolition funds ($3,550) went toward the Rose Avenue demolition, Tolar noted. Building Department funds are also used for demolitions and cleanup.
Two other demolitions are pending, he said. One is the home at 1807 Steiner Ave., which is abandoned with a backyard pool that will have to come up when the house goes down; and the second is 4711 7th St., which is abandoned, unsecured and appears to have significant termite damage.
The bidding process for the job has not been completed on the Steiner Avenue property and the “due process” has yet to be completed on the 7th Avenue property, Tolar said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.