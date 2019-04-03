SEBRING — A new study was released by ValuePenguin last week titled “Where Are You Most Likely to Be in a Fatal DUI in Florida?”
The study shows that, overall, Florida has seen a 6 percent decrease in DUI fatalities from 2012-17 and some cities saw a 60 percent reduction. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said of Sebring and Highlands County.
In the small town category, Sebring ranked as the third most likely place to be in a fatal DUI wreck based on data from 2015-17. Destin and Atlantic Beach hold the first and second positions respectively.
The small town groups were based on 10,000-20,000 residents. The study did not look at municipalities with less than 10,000 people, therefore, Lake Placid and Avon Park were not considered in the research.
According to the U.S. Census, the most recent data from 2018 states Lake Placid has a population of 2,223 and Avon Park has a population of 8,836. Sebring’s population is at 10,491.
The top three ranked cities in the large city category (over 50,000 residents) are Sarasota, Lakeland and Jacksonville. Cities with 20,000-50,000 residents are ranked as follows: Key West, New Smyrna Beach and Casselberry.
Matt Timmons, the ValuePenguin analyst who worked on the study, notes some cities have increased in DUI fatalities as much as 73-171 percent. Timmons explained what some of the numbers meant in an email interview.
“Our study compared two three-year periods: 2012-14, and 2015-17 (the last year for which data is available). The latter period was the primary focus of our study,” he said.
In a small town, it doesn’t take much change to tilt percentages.
“Sebring actually didn’t have any DUI fatalities at all between 2012 and 2014; however, four people were killed between 2015-17,” Timmons said.
“For a smaller city, going from zero to four means it can go from ‘tied for safest’ to ‘among the most dangerous,’” he said.
“The number of DUI fatalities in Highlands County was more even, though there was still an increase. Given that DUIs in Florida decreased slightly between the two periods of our study, it meant that Highlands County also saw an increase in ranking,” he said.
The study ranked Highlands County 23 out of 67 counties with 6.07 fatalities per 100,000.
“DUI fatalities have increased in both Sebring and Highlands County overall over the last six years,” Timmons said. “Sebring increased from 0 to 4 while Highlands County increased 50 percent from 12 to 18.”
The study did not take into account the drivers’ age — if they were minors vs. adults — or whether they were repeat offenders. ValuePenguin officials said the study numbers would have become too small and mean nothing if they included those categories, according to Timmons.
Sebring Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart provided some first-hand knowledge.
“In my experience and in taking a look at our past year DUI arrests, I would state the majority of our department’s DUI arrests have involved adults,” he said.
As the old saying goes, “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”
“I think prevention of DUI’s starts early with parents and educators emphasizing the dangers and consequences of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol,” Hart said.
“The more education the better; however, it also takes personal responsibility to know when you or someone else shouldn’t be operating a vehicle,” he said.
Taking responsibility for driving also includes taking taking responsibility for the consequences of driving while under the influence. DUIs can be costly financially, both professionally and personally.
“As for punishment, I think the current average cost in fines alone can range from $1,000 to $3,000, which doesn’t include the time missed from work, attorney fees, bail or bond costs, license reinstatement fees and so on,” Hart said. “For the repeat DUI offenders, we do see them from time to time, so they are out there.”
Other consequences include revoking or suspending a driver’s license, jail time, fines, car impound fees and community service. A breathalyzer switch can be put on the person’s vehicle in order for them to blow into before enabling the car.
In Florida, the legal blood alcohol limit is .08.
For more information on the study visit valuepenguin.com/auto-insurance/where-most-likely-fatal-dui-florida.
This doesn't surprise me. For some reason, Highlands County seems to have more than its share of bad drivers. Driving in Miami and Tampa seem less of a challenge than in the Highlands County area. DUI fits right in to the causes.
