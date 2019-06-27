SEBRING — Sebring saw two separate shootings in less than 24 hours, as of press time Wednesday.
Police have few details to release about a man found at 11:12 p.m. Tuesday, standing in the middle of Booker Street with a gunshot wound.
A phone call came in late Tuesday to the Sebring Police Department non-emergency line regarding shots fired. Sebring Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart said the victim was found wounded in his torso and in a daze. He apparently was shot in front of The Spot, a bar/night club at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Lemon Avenue.
He then walked from the scene and police found him standing in the vicinity of 909 Booker St.
Hart said detectives have not yet released the man’s name until they find out if he wants to invoke Marsy’s Law, a Florida Constitution amendment approved by voters last November that is intended to help crime victims prevent release of information that could be used to locate and/or harass them.
Hart said the man on Booker Street was the only victim they know of in the shooting, and there were no fatalities. The man was transported for treatment at a hospital, also unidentified.
Hart could not say whether or not the shooting was face-to-face or a drive-by shooting. He also said any details such as the type of firearm or exact location of the wound is not being released at this time as the investigation is still open and active.
“Obviously, we’re looking for witnesses,” Hart said.
Anyone who has information is urged to contact Police Detective Stephen Williams at 863-471-5108 or Heartland CrimeStoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477).
Hart also confirmed a shooting occurred early Wednesday morning at Citrus Terrace Apartments, 1219 Citrus Terrace Drive, in Sebring.
Sebring Police Department received the call at 5:17 a.m. on Wednesday, Hart said, and officers were on the scene at 5:21 a.m.
An employee at the complex said shots were fired from the neighborhood into a car passing by on Citrus Terrace Drive. Authorities would not confirm the account. They would confirm shots were fired and that no injuries were reported.
The Highlands News-Sun asked Hart if the Citrus Terrace incident is related to the Tuesday night shooting of an unidentified man near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Lemon Avenue.
“The investigation is in the early stages,” Hart said. “It appears likely to be related, however, we cannot confirm that at this time.”
Police say they have some very strong leads in the case. Hart confirmed the apartment had surveillance cameras but would not comment on what was on them.
The Tuesday night shooting occurred in the Washington Heights neighborhood, which is known for its drug activity. The Wednesday morning shooting occurred approximately a quarter mile away.
“We haven’t had any reports about this being related to drugs,” Hart said. “But most shootings like that are drug related.”
Jessica Walker works at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Highlands County in Sebring. Many of the youth who attend the club live in the Citrus Terrace Apartments neighborhood. Staff called the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday after hearing about the shooting at the apartment complex. Sheriff’s officials sent the COPS ADAPT members over to the club to explain the situation and tell the children they were safe.
In addition, Woodlawn Elementary School sent over one of its counselors to talk to the kids and get a feel for how they are handling the violence that took place in their neighborhood.
An employee who works for Citrus Terrace Apartments said the adults in the community seemed pretty shaken up after the shooting because it is a quiet, family-oriented complex.
Authorities are also looking into two separate but related murders. Two bodies were found nine miles apart by Highlands County sheriff’s deputies on Saturday.
“We don’t know if this is related to the other deaths of the two young men at all,” Hart said.
Police are planning on more security in the Washington Heights area.
“We will be increasing our patrols and presence in the Washington Heights community and would ask those in the community to help us by reporting any suspicious activity they may see,” Hart said.
Anyone with information related to the Citrus Terrace incident is urged to call Sgt. Jeff Reinhart at 863-471-5108 or Heartland CrimeStoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Tips are anonymous and tipsters could be eligible for a cash reward.
