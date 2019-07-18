SEBRING — Sebring City Council kept to its schedule and took approximately 5-10 minutes Wednesday evening to set the millage rate.
It was delayed only slightly as City Clerk Kathy Haley had to remind Mayor John Shoop, the only non-voting member of the council, to take a seat so they could get started.
Councilman Lenard Carlisle was absent.
City Finance Director Penny Robinson presented the items for vote.
Council members unanimously approved the tentative Fiscal Year 2019-20 budget with a maximum millage rate of 5.3184 mils, which represents an increase of 1.21% from the rollback rate of 5.2547.
The rollback rate reflects the millage rate that would bring in the same amount of revenue as the previous year, based on the past year’s increases in property values.
Council members also officially and unanimously approved the declaration of the millage rate and the statement of a rate increase.
Highlands County Property Appraiser Raymond McIntyre has determined that, overall, the county has seen a 4.56% increase in property value in this fiscal year, more than twice the previous year’s increase.
According to the City of Sebring budget, property value improvements will bring in more ad valorem taxes by slightly more than 2.37%, or $70,346.
Public hearings on the Sebring city budget will take place approximately two months from now, at 5:15 p.m. Sept. 4 and 5:45 p.m. Sept. 17 in council chambers.
The budget will officially begin on Oct. 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.