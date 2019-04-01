SEBRING — The Sebring Soda Festival has gotten bigger for its second year.
The two-day event, set for April 5-6 in downtown Sebring, will include a Saturday of sipping soda samples on the Circle with a car show, food vendors and live music on site. It will also include The Soda-licious Showdown kids’ cooking competition during the Rockin’ ‘50s Block Party on Friday night and the “Get Your Fizz On” Cocktail Party on Saturday night.
The two-day festival, held on historic Circle in downtown Sebring, is a celebration of craft sodas and good, old-fashioned, family-oriented fun.
As with last year, the festival features traditional sodas, like colas, ginger ales, root beers, and cream sodas, plus countless unique sodas not found in stores, with flavors like caramel apple, prickly pear, espresso, peach cobbler, candied bacon, key lime, cucumber and pepper soda.
Other vintage favorites will get featured at the festival, including Cheerwine, Moxie and RC Cola.
Soda-licious Showdown
The Block Party will feature music from the MoonRays, along with games and shopping, and the Soda-licious Showdown.
Participants in the Showdown, sponsored by the Sebring Redevelopment Agency and the Highlands County 4-H Club, is free to kids ages 5-18 who want to craft a winning protein, side dish or dessert featuring soda as the secret ingredient.
Age groups will be Cloverbuds (5-7), Juniors (8-10), Intermediates (11-13) and Seniors (14-18).
Kids can submit a soda creation in each category for their age group, to be judged on appearance, taste and display.
Winners will receive a trophy and a gift certificate to Sebring Soda and Ice Cream Works, 201 Circle Park Drive.
Registration for the competition runs through 5 p.m. Thursday, April 4. Complete details and registration are online by searching ‘The Soda-licious Showdown’ on the Eventbrite website, www.eventbrite.com.
Color Contest
Children up to age 10 may also enter the Children’s Museum of the Highlands’ Sebring Soda Festival Kids Coloring Contest. They can pick up coloring sheets from the Museum in Lakeshore Mall, at the Greater Sebring Chamber of Commerce or download a copy from tinyurl.com/2019coloringcontest.
Winners in categories of 3 and under, 4-6 and 7-10, will received a family pass for four to the Museum and a $5 Sebring Soda Festival tasting card.
Entries must be at the Children’s Museum of the Highlands or the Sebring chamber no later than Sunday, March 31.
Soda Tasting
The Soda Tasting on Saturday, April 6, is free to attend, but Tasting Tickets are required to sample any of the 200 or more sodas at the event.
Tickets, from $5-$20 each, are available for pre-purchase at www.SebringSodaFest. com.
All of the sodas at the festival are made in small batches, most are made with real sugar — no high fructose corn syrup — and come from all over the United States, often from small towns.
Companies include Sprecher Brewing Company of Glendale, Wisconsin; Fest Cola of New Orleans, Lousiana; Boylan Bottling Company of New York, New York; Cheerwine of Salisbury, North Carolina; Durango Soda Company of Durango, Colorado, and many others. All will be available for tasting, and many of the soda makers and bottlers will attend.
Gator Grog
This year, Avery’s Beverages of New England will bring a new custom soda, made just for the Sebring Soda Festival and available for tasting and purchase exclusively at the Soda Fest on April 6.
Named “Sebring Gator Grog,” the soft drink features orange, kiwi and blue raspberry flavors.
Avery’s Beverages’ “Make Your Own Soda” program has created child-inspired flavors that look and sound gross — “Dog Drool,” “Fungal Fruit” and “Kitty Piddle” — but taste delicious.
“We are thrilled to create this new, custom soda exclusively for the Sebring Soda Festival,” said Avery’s Beverages General Manager Rob Metz, who plans to attend the Soda Fest. “Avery’s is a family run business, and we welcome the opportunity to share our family’s products with families at the Sebring Soda Festival.”
Pet Costumes
The Pet Costume Contest will be held during the Soda Festival at noon Saturday, April 6.
There is no entry fee to participate. Registration is from 11:15-11:45 a.m. Saturday on the west side of the Main Stage in Circle Park. Judges will be representatives from the Highlands County Pageant Organization.
Costume Contest Categories include :
- Best Theme (Rockin’ 50s)
- Best Owner/Pet Costume Combo
- Best Overall
Winners of each category will receive a gift certificate from Sebring Soda & Ice Cream Works for a free small ice cream for you and a pup cup for your furry friend.
No entrant is eligible for more than one award. Rules do apply; please see Sebring Soda Festival Facebook page for details.
Get Fizzy with It
The “Get Your Fizz On” Cocktail Party for adults will be from 4-6 p.m. April 6 at Faded Bistro & Beer Garden.
That is a 21-year or older event. Order tickets early from www.SebringSodaFest.com as it is a limited-space venue.
Organizers have once again invited members of the community to host a tasting booth to get visibility for their volunteer, non-profit groups. Anyone interested can sign up at www.SebringSodaFest.com or call the Sebring Chamber of Commerce at 863-385-8448.
Mascot and cars
This year, the event included a “Name the Mascot” competition. The winning entry was “Carbo Nate.” The winner received two $20 Sebring Soda Festival tasting cards, and the chance to introduce the mascot on Saturday.
The “Show and Shine” car show will have no judging and no advanced registration. Participants can display their vehicles from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. as they enter along Ridgewood Drive.
For event details, including information on tickets, vendor space, volunteers and sponsors, visit www.SebringSodaFest.com.
