SEBRING — You may be a winner — a big winner — if you purchased lottery tickets recently from the Sebring convenience store that sold two tickets that were winners — one for $1.2 million and the other for $95,000.
The Florida lottery tickets were purchased for the April 30 drawing at Saunak’s Corner at 306 N. Ridgewood Drive.
A Fantasy 5 ticket purchased at Saunak’s, with the numbers 3, 6, 18, 34, 35 is one of the two winning tickets worth $95,000 and the Jackpot Triple Play ticket purchased at Saunak’s, with the numbers 8, 17, 21, 25, 31, 43, hit the jackpot for $1.2 million.
The other April 30 Fantasy 5 winning ticket was purchased at a Publix in Rockledge.
Amit “Jay” Desai, who has owned Saunak’s Corner for 15 years, said Friday, hopefully a lot of people will win when purchasing lottery tickets.
“We don’t know who won,” he said. It could be two people or maybe the same person got two winners.
Jackpot Triple Play is a new game that started about three months ago, Desai said. A lottery official he spoke to couldn’t say if or when two winning tickets for the same date were purchased from the same location.
The store’s biggest previous winner was $30,000-plus from Powerball, he said.
Frank Brown of Sebring stopped by to purchase scratch off lottery tickets.
Desai showed Brown the notice on the front door about the winning lottery tickets, which serves as a reminder for the store’s regulars to check their tickets.
Brown said, “I wish I could win something like that; I would be in pretty good shape.”
