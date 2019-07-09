SEBRING — The City of Sebring is suing a billboard company with the city contending that a sign on U.S. should not have been rebuilt after it was destroyed by Hurricane Irma.
Sebring City Attorney Bob Swaine said the billboard is on the lakeside of U.S. 27 south of the Gate convenience store.
“This is a sign that was destroyed by Hurricane Irma that was grandfathered into the location where it was on the lakeside of U.S. 27,” he said. “After it was destroyed it was not allowed to be rebuilt there and so that is what the lawsuit is about.
“Unfortunately, what the city does with this impacts how it can enforce the sign ordinance in other capacities, so it is a bigger issue than one sign.”
In a complaint filed Dec. 27, the City of Sebring is suing The Lamar Company, LLC (billboard company based in Louisiana) and TLC Properties Inc., which granted an easement to Lamar for its billboard at 189 U.S. 27 South, Sebring.
Lamar constructed a billboard on the billboard site around 1987 and around 1994 Sebring adopted a sign code that included provisions prohibiting off-premises signs in certain locations. The billboard site is located within the area of the code that prohibits off-premises signs, the complaint states.
The billboard was allowed to remain under a “grandfathered” provision that prohibited destroyed signs from being rebuilt, the complaint states.
Following Hurricane Irma in September 2017, it was observed that the sign was destroyed by the storm, the complaint states.
In September 2017, Lamar completely rebuilt the billboard despite the prohibition in the code and Lamar did not seek the required building permit, which would have been denied, according to the complaint.
Despite multiple notices of the ongoing violations of the code, Lamar continues to maintain the sign and contends that despite the code, the sign is actually conforming with the code.
The City of Sebring is being represented by Swaine and Carlton Fields Jorden Burt, P.A., West Palm Beach.
Lamar is being represented by Winter Park attorney Jennifer Lynn Sloane.
In a motion to dismiss Sebring’s complaint, Lamar contends Sebring failed to allege that the destruction or damage to the sign was greater than 50% of the sign’s replacement value and the city never related any facts about the replacement value of the sign.
The court proceedings have been ongoing since December 2018 with the latest being on July 2 with Sebring’s motion to compel documents from Lamar as requested by Sebring.
The motion to compel states that Sebring has been required to engage the services of the law firm Carlton Fields, P.A. and has agreed to pay its attorneys a reasonable fee for their services. Defendants should be required to pay those fees caused and necessitated by its failure to respond to Sebring’s request to produce.
