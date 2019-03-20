SEBRING — Carolyn Henderson, president of Heartland Talk of the Town Toastmasters took home first place honors at the Area 53 Speech Contest on March 9 at Keiser University in Lakeland.
Henderson and member David James represented the Sebring Club in Table Topics which is an impromptu speech topic. The same topic was asked of all eight contestants. The question was, “It always amazes me.”
Clydean Gish represented the club in the International Speech Contest. Her speech was entitled “Days For Girls.” James, a member of Sebring and Bartow Clubs also presented his speech “A Present For All” representing the Bartow Club. Dawn Lucowitz, a member of Plant City Toastmasters won the speech portion of the Area 53 contest.
There were six speech contestants and eight table topics contestants. Heartland Talk of the Town Toastmaster Cathy Schreima, served as Contestmaster for the event.
District 84, Divison E, Area 53 is comprised of clubs from Sebring, Plant City, Bartow and Winter Haven.
Henderson and Lucowitz will advance to Divsion E competition in Winter Haven on April 27.
Heartland Toastmasters meets from 6:15-7:30 p.m. every first, third and fifth Tuesday at Grace Church Sebring, Community Room 101, 3599 Thunderbird Road. Guests are always welcome. The next meeting is March 19. For more information call 863-214-4288.
