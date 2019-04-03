SEBRING — The City of Sebring’s customer service personnel will no longer ask utility customers if they want their change back when paying cash for their water bill.
Utilities Director Bob Boggus explained that when customers come in to pay their bill, if they have a past due balance of $45 and give the utility clerk $50, the clerk would ask if they wanted to apply the full payment ($50) to their account balance.
Customers were giving the utility clerk an amount that exceeded the past due charge, but not enough to pay the total of the past due and current charges, he said.
At some point, that got shortened to, “do you want your change back?” Boggus said.
Customer Service Supervisor Kim Shands was not aware that it had gotten shortened to that extent, he said.
“We are going to stop that altogether,” Boggus said. “If a customer says they want to apply it all to the balance, they will do it.”
So they won’t be asking if customers want their change back, he said.
The water department has a lot of walk-in traffic, Boggus noted. Small local utilities are about the only entities that you can go pay in person.
There is a service charge for paying the utility bill online, which is likely one reason there is a large number of residents who pay in person at the Sebring Utilities Department at 321 N. Mango St.
Boggus said there was a flat service charge of around $1.75 to pay the bill online, but the city went to a ‘third-party’ payment system that has a higher flat fee than what the city was charging.
The online utility payment site, accessed through mysebring.com, shows there is a $2.75 service charge to use a credit card or electronic check for a utility payment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.