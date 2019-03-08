SEBRING — The Sebring Walmart was evacuated late Friday morning due to a bomb threat prompting a response from many law enforcement agencies including two bomb disposal units from Polk County.
But Sebring Police reported at 1:55 p.m. that the store reopened after the business and law enforcement personnel concluded their in-store security assessment.
The Sebring Police Department initially reported at 11:31 a.m. that it was investigating the report of a bomb threat.
Sebring Police and Florida Highway Patrol troopers had blocked all access points to the Walmart parking lot at the busy corner of U.S. 27 and Schumacher Road.
Along with Sebring Police and FHP, responders to the scene included the Sebring Fire Department, Highlands County Emergency Medical Services and the Highlands, Hardee and Polk County sheriff's offices.
In her online comments, Melissa Teague Maxwell said, "We were in the store and I want to say good job to the Walmart staff for doing an excellent job of evacuating the customers in a calm and efficient manner."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.