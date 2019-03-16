SEBRING — A Sebring woman is accused of stealing a victim’s credit card at Office Depot and then fraudulently charging items at Walmart.
Sherri Ann Wehunt, 57, of Sebring, was arrested by an officer from the Sebring Police Department on Wednesday. Wehunt was charged with petit theft in the second degree, fraud/impersonation, larceny of credit card, and illegal use of credit card.
The Sebring PD was called to Walmart at 3525 U.S. 27 North regarding a fraud complaint. The victim stated her debit card was stolen while she was at Office Depot on Wednesday around 10 a.m., and fraudulent charges from Sebring Walmart were placed on her bank account beginning at 11:02 a.m., approximately an hour later.
According to the victim, she was waiting in line with her debit card at the check-out counter at Office Depot and then moved to another check-out counter. However, when she went to the second counter, she noticed that her debit card was missing, the arrest report states. The victim saw one of her neighbors next to her in the check-out line, and she thought that her neighbor, Wehunt, took her card.
The victim advised the police officer that she checked her bank account using her banking app and noticed fraudulent charges from Walmart — one for $63.43 and another for $66.59. The police officer reportedly checked with the asset protection manager at Walmart and asked if it was possible to track the transactions that occurred on this date for the victim’s credit card.
The asset manager found four transactions that were attempted on the victim’s card, but two of them were declined. The charges for $63.43 at 11:02 a.m. and $66.59 at 11:11 a.m. were approved, but two later charges at 11:33 a.m. ($102.14) and 11:36 a.m. ($45.80) were declined.
The police officer viewed the surveillance video for these transaction, and noted in his report, “Wehunt was observed at each transaction listed above in the video surveillance.”
