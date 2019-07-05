SEBRING — Michele Gomez Roy, 67, of Sebring (address redacted), was arrested by Highlands County sheriff’s deputies on Sunday night. She now faces charges of cruelty toward a child, abuse without great bodily harm.
According to the arrest report, deputies arrived at a residence in Sebring after a 911 call was placed but then disconnected. Dispatchers were able to ping the phone to the location. The deputy arrived just before 11 p.m. Sunday, June 30.
The deputy arrived and saw through the glass panes in the front door a woman chasing a child around a dining room table. The deputy wrote that the child was yelling “get away from me” and “stop hurting me.”
The report says the deputy saw the child run into a bedroom. The deputy said he then banged on the door and announced he was there and ordered the woman to answer the door. Because it was night, the deputy said he shined his flashlight on his uniform and badge.
Roy allegedly walked away from the door, walked to her living room and watched the deputy. The deputy thought the suspect had a belt in her hand. The deputy wrote she defied him again and went into the bedroom where the child was. He also wrote that he could hear Roy screaming, “Did you call 911?”
The deputy heard the child continuing to cry and forced the door open. Roy told the deputy she did not hear his knocking without her hearing aids.
Roy said she and the child were in her bed watching a movie, when an inappropriate part came on the screen. She told the deputy she told the child to leave and that the child refused. She allegedly dragged the child out by the hands and feet.
The report states that Roy said she was disciplining the child who had anger issues. When the deputy spoke with the child, a different story was told. The victim reported watching the television on Roy’s bed when Roy became upset that the child was laying on her side of the bed.
The victim told the deputy that Roy counted down from three and the attacked the child. The deputy said the child reported the attack consisted of scratching the child’s face and hitting the child with the metal end of a dog leash. The deputy noted in the report there were injuries consistent with the victim’s claim.
