SEBRING — A 44-year-old Sebring woman, trying to prevent her husband’s trip to the Orlando International Airport, has been charged with battery on an officer and resisting an officer with violence.
Near a Palazzo Street residence in Sebring, on Saturday afternoon, an Uber driver informed a Highlands County sheriff’s deputy that Ma Montalbo entered his vehicle trying to prevent the Uber driver from transporting her husband to the Orlando airport, the sheriff’s report states.
She was hostile toward her husband and did not comply with the requests from the Uber drive to exit the vehicle, the report shows. The driver said he would like to pursue charges of trespassing inside his vehicle.
Montalbo initially complied with the deputy’s order to exit the vehicle, but then jumped into the back seat of the vehicle, the report shows. The deputy grabbed her arm and she attempted to the push the deputy away with her open hand shoving the deputy’s arm.
After she was placed in hand restraints, Montalbo began kicking the deputy (striking his hands and chest) while he was placing her in the rear seat of the patrol vehicle, according to the report.
Montalbo was charged with battery on an officer, resisting an officer with violence and trespass of a structure or conveyance.
She was released from the Highlands County Jail on Saturday after posting a $2,250 bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.