By ROBERT MILLER
News Clerk
CARROLL COUNTY, VIRGINIA — A Sebring woman was killed in a single vehicle crash in Carroll County, Virginia Wednesday night.
According to The Carroll News, Elizabeth A. Kane, 70, of Sebring, was traveling on Route 620, less than a mile south of Route 735, in a 2015 Kia Sedona when the vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree and overturned.
Kane, the passenger, died at the scene. The driver, an unidentified male, was transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to The Carroll News. The driver’s condition is unknown and the Virginia State Police are still investigating the crash.
