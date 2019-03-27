SEBRING — For the second time in nearly as many weeks, the Sebring Walmart store was evacuated due to a bomb threat. At approximately 4 p.m. Tuesday the store closed down. According to Sebring Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart, several calls were made to the store stating a bomb was on the premises.
Law enforcement blocked off all entrances to the shopping center at 3525 U.S. 27 North and Sebring police officers directed traffic away from the scene. Further complicating the traffic patterns was a wreck that occurred around 4:15 p.m. in the middle of Schumacher Road and U.S. 27 between a Sebring police officer responding to the bomb threat and another vehicle.
This incident occurs almost two and a half weeks after another bomb threat was made against the same store on Friday, March 8.
Hart said authorities received calls for help about 4 p.m. Tuesday. Sebring Police Department was able to enlist one K-9 unit from Polk County Sheriff's Office and another from the State Fire Marshal's Office.
The K-9 units were directed by their handlers to sniff the outside boundary and the inside of the store. Officers walked the perimeter of the building while the K-9s were working the scene as well. After a thorough search, the K-9s did not detect anything out of the ordinary, authorities say.
If the K-9s were to detect any materials used in bombs, or if the officers found anything suspicious, the bomb squad would have been called in, according to Hart. However, the store was declared safe around 6:15 p.m. and Walmart's management team and employees were allowed back into the store. The store reopened fairly quickly after that, Hart said.
Certain evidence has led to Sebring Police looking at potential persons of interest.
“We are continuing to investigate,” Hart said on Wednesday morning. “We are continuing to track evidence. It is still too early to tell if the previous bomb threat was related to this one.”
According to Hart, investigators are still looking into the first bomb threat.
On March 8, the store was evacuated around 10:30 a.m. when a bomb threat was received, prompting a response from many law enforcement agencies including two bomb disposal units from Polk County. The store reopened around 2 p.m. after the business and law enforcement personnel concluded their in-store security assessment.
“Investigators are looking into where the call [from the March 8 incident] came from,” Hart said. “They are searching IP addresses and they have to subpoena the phone carriers for records. It's a time consuming process.”
The same will have to be done for the newest case as well.
Sebring Police Department was the main agency on scene Tuesday. Also on scene were Florida Highway Patrol, State Fire Marshal and K-9, Polk County Sheriff's Office and K-9, Highlands County Emergency Operations and Highlands County Emergency Medical Services.
The Sebring Police would like the public to come forward with any information regarding either bomb scare. Anyone with information should call Sebring Police Investigator Diego Serrano at 863-471-5108 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 800-226-8847. Crime Stoppers may be offering a reward. All callers may remain anonymous.
Neither Sebring Walmart store officials or Walmart's corporate office were available for comment on Wednesday.
