AVON PARK — The Highlands County Sheriff's Office joined forces with the U.S. Secret Service to investigate the deposit of counterfeit cash into an Avon Park bank.
Three suspects were involved in the counterfeiting scheme, and an additional suspect was charged with interfering with the execution of a search warrant when authorities were closing in on a suspect. All four suspects were arrested Tuesday.
William Alston Clarke, 35, of Sebring, Sarah Jessica Brinkman, 25, of Avon Park, and Joshoa Allan Baird, 26, of Sebring, reportedly collaborated in a scheme involving counterfeit $100 bills.
Clarke was charged with defrauding a financial institution, grand theft of less than $5,000, possessing 10 or more counterfeit notes, 20 counts of uttering a false bank note, seven counts of possessing counterfeit bank notes, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug equipment, obstructing the execution of a search warrant, and violation of probation.
Brinkman and Baird were both charged with defrauding a financial institution, grand theft of less than $5,000, possessing 10 or more counterfeit bills and 20 counts of uttering a bank bill note. Baird was also charged with using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.
Icylin Renee Malcom, 29, of Sebring, who is Clarke's live-in girlfriend, was also arrested Tuesday. Malcom was charged with obstructing the execution of a search warrant, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug equipment and probation violation.
Both Brinkman and Baird reportedly admitted that Clarke provided the counterfeit $100 bills to them. Brinkman deposited $2,000 of counterfeit bills via an ATM into her account that had previously had a balance of 10 cents, the report states. This deposit was made on Dec. 1.
Brinkman allegedly withdrew $200 from her account just a couple of minutes after depositing the counterfeit funds. She reportedly told authorities she was unaware that there was a hold period before she could withdraw the full amount.
On Dec. 6 Brinkman returned to withdraw the full amount, but she was told to come inside to speak with a teller, the report states. She was allegedly advised the money she deposited was counterfeit and she would need to repay the $200 she had withdrawn.
When she was on her way to repay the money, a Sheriff's deputy flagged her down. She was in a car being driven by Baird, and she reportedly told the deputy that Baird had received the money as a payment for tree service labor for an unknown person.
Brinkman told the deputy they had gotten the money in a white envelope, and they didn't look inside to verify the contents. Later, when the deputies served a search warrant at Brinkman's house, the two of them admitted they received the counterfeit bills from Clarke.
After searching Brinkman's residence, deputies executed a search warrant on Clarke's residence. Deputies announced their arrival and knocked on the door. However, Clarke and Malcolm reportedly refused to answer the door.
Deputies forced entry into the residence and found Clarke, Malcolm and their three children in the residence. They also reportedly found seven counterfeit $100 bills and illegal drugs in the residence.
The report states, "a comparison of the serial number and markings on the bill revealed they were identical to the bills that were provided to Baird, which were then provided to Brickman, which were then deposited via ATM."
