SEBRING — Schools will have a different look for the start of 2019-20 school year as fences and gates, along with guard shacks at the high schools, have been added to boost safety and security.
Facilities Director Frank Brown gave an update at Tuesday’s School Board meeting on the district’s progress during the summer to improve safety, including the extensive fencing projects to limit and monitor access to school campuses.
“We will have accomplished something at every campus,” he said.
With no major weather delays or issues over the next two weeks everything should be completed except the ornamental/front fencing at Sebring and Avon Park high schools and Avon Elementary, Brown said. “If everything goes well, we will have completed everything else,” he said, “not including the automatic gates.”
At the three high schools he expects the “guard shacks” to be fully operational, which will be the point of contact for the duration of the school day, Brown said. That will help with the security at Avon Park and Sebring high schools. He backed off on the work on the ornamental fencing to concentrate on the guard shack/entry way work.
This week they will be working at Sebring Middle and Fred Wild and Woodlawn elementary schools and then move north to Hill-Gustat Middle where work has already started, he said.
The installation is complete for the electric-strike doors at all the front office doors at the schools, except Sun ‘n Lake Elementary. The door at Sun ‘n Lake Elementary has finally been installed and the electrician will complete the work, Brown said.
Sebring Middle has a unique situation so the electric-strike is being installed way out in the parking lot and is now operational, he noted.
School Board Vice Chair Donna Howerton was concerned about the traffic flow at Sebring High School with every vehicle going by the security shack.
Brown explained that in the morning the entryway will be fully open for the start of school. When the bell rings for the start of the school day, then the person at the security shack will be controlling those vehicles and people coming and going.
Howerton asked at what time does the person man security shack.
“When the bell rings, probably,” said Mike Averyt, assistant superintendent of business operations.
We've become so violent, we have to design our schools like prisons. Who is the real prisoner here?
