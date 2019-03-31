SEBRING — Selena and Casey Downing met and fell in love as teenagers. The couple dated for years and got married and have been inseparable for nearly 25 years. Their silver wedding anniversary will be celebrated on April 19.
As a matter of fact, the couple have been married twice, at a chapel in Texas and the couple renewed their vows with family in Florida. Casey said he would marry her again.
The Downings have had a happy marriage with three healthy children, Gabriel, 17; Samara, 14 and a married daughter, Miranda Bixley, who is expecting a baby boy very soon, according to Casey Downing.
Casey is a math teacher at Hill-Gustat Middle School and Selena had a successful home and office cleaning business. All was going well, with the normal ups and downs of life until Nov. 16, 2018. Selena, 42, was always the picture of health. She began to have some symptoms that were concerning her; she was swelling.
Selena had a bit of trouble getting a diagnosis at one location. She was told her spleen was swollen at another. When her chin went numb so her son-in-law took her to a hospital in Orlando. Almost immediately they had a working diagnosis, leukemia.
“Selena called me at school and told me they were almost positive that she had leukemia,” Casey said. He headed up to Orlando after work and the couple stayed in Orlando through Thanksgiving.
Selena has acute biophenotypic leukemia, a rare and aggressive type of blood cancer.
“Since her diagnosis, neither one of us has fallen apart,” Casey said. “We just wanted to go to battle against it. Selena has had a lot of chemotherapy, lumbar punctures and biopsies.”
Casey said not falling apart has helped the children cope. He said they are doing well and keeping busy. He has become chief cook and bottle washer at the house. Samara helps out and helps to clean the two offices that they were able to keep from Selena’s business. Father and daughter clean those on the weekends. Gabriel, like his father, is a musician and finds comfort there.
The Downings and their family are devout in their Christian faith. Casey said his wife’s pre-op week leading up to a bone marrow transplant started on Ash Wednesday this year. On March 14, Selena had a bone marrow transplant. The doctors had to wipe out her immune system so the transplant would not be rejected. “The nurse said she had never seen such a beautiful transplant before,” Casey said. “We had music on by Kari Jobe and Selena had her hands raised in praise. It was beautiful.”
Her numbers showing the transplant is working have not come up yet. When the numbers come up, Selena will eventually be discharged form the Orlando hospital and moved to an apartment nearby to recover for a few months.
“I don’t care what the doctors say about this,” Casey said. “I care what God says about this. There is still time for the numbers to come up. She has beat all the odds so far. She will beat this too.”
Casey said all the negative side effects from the chemo that the doctors told her would happen have not, except for her hair. One side effect she is currently experiences is difficulty speaking. Which Casey says they finish each other’s sentences, so he can help her to communicate.
“Selena is strong in her faith,” her husband said. “I may be rough around the edges but I am a Christian. I believe in miracles. I have seen miracles. There have been so many God-things to come out of this, I could talk to you for hours about it.”
The Downings are getting emotional support and prayers from family and friends. Casey’s parents live next door and help out with the children. A friend visited the Holy Land and put her name in the Wailing Wall for prayers. The same friend brought over Holy water from the Jordan River and blessed oils. The church they attend has prayed over Selena and the family.
Teamselena.com is a website where information on the disease and Selena’s progress can be found and well wishes can be written. Regular mail can be sent to 3122 Manatee Drive, Sebring, FL 33870.
