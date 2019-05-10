SEBRING — County fire officials have confirmed a broken marker light on the back of a semi-trailer as the cause of a Wednesday fire in a cushion around a Sears loading bay.
Highlands County Fire Rescue Chief Marc Bashoor informed the Highlands News-Sun on Wednesday night that his department had proven that was the cause.
Up until then, he had offered that cause as just a theory. Employees of Sears at Lakeshore Mall said that the last truck to make a delivery Wednesday before the fire started had left at 9:45 a.m. When it arrived, they told him, it hit harder than normal.
Bashoor’s theory was that the truck may have hit hard enough to damage a marker light, or may have mashed an already broken light against the padded fabric curtain around the bay — which is there to create an air-conditioning seal.
Once the truck left, the curtain smoked and flamed, Bashoor suggested.
In a little more than a half hour, a 911 call sent firefighters from West Sebring and DeSoto City fire departments, mutual aid from Sebring Fire Department and command staff from both the county and city departments.
As it was, Highlands County sheriff’s deputies on the scene got the fire out prior to fire crews’ arrival.
Bashoor said the air-seal curtain around the middle bay of the store’s loading dock was all that was burnt, aside from black scorch marks up the outside of the building.
He had firefighters rip and soak the curtain for any hot spots, just in case.
Responding units included West Sebring Fire Department Aerial 7 and Engines 7-1 and 10-1, DeSoto City Fire Department Engine 19, Emergency Medical Unit 10 and HCFR Battalion Chief 1 William “Billy” Kingston.
Sebring Fire Department sent Ladder 15 and both Fire Chief Robert Border and Deputy Chief Dirk Riley.
Later that day at 1:30 p.m., Engine 19 responded to another call for fire at Sears, but it turned out to be a false call from employees trying to reset the alarm.
Meanwhile, Bashoor is still waiting to hear from state investigators on the exact cause of the propane facility fire on April 29 at the Kosan Crisplant on Twitty Road.
It resulted in $3 million to $4 million in damage and severe burns to an employee on scene at the time, Wayne McCall.
At last report, McCall is recuperating in Tampa, getting skin grafts for his burns.
Bashoor has expressed thanks to McCall for his role in shutting off vital valves on the site, preventing the fire — which included full 20-pound liquid petroleum tanks exploding into the air — from becoming a bigger, much worse incident.
He also has thanked regional, state and federal agencies who have come to help get answers about the incident.
