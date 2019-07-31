SEBRING — First responders from several departments raced to the scene of a semi truck that turned over on its side Wednesday morning at the intersection of U.S. 27 and State Road 66.
The semi’s cab held two occupants, a male and a female. They were uninjured in the wreck and did not have to be transported to the hospital. They climbed out the driver’s side door unharmed.
Traffic was backed up and detoured for hours as roughly 100 gallons of diesel fuel, oil and other fluids were cleaned up.Highlands County Fire Rescue Chief Marc Bashoor said firefighters used their shovels and dirt from the side of the roads to create a makeshift dike until the county’s Road and Bridge department could arrive with a dump truck’s worth of sand.
Bashoor said they worked with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection on the proper cleanup of the fluids.
According to Highlands County Public Information Officer Gloria Rybinski, the semi was driving northbound on U.S. 27. The driver attempted to make a left turn onto SR 66 when the semi tipped over around 11 a.m.
The reason for overturning is still under investigation. The cab came to rest with its front end pointing northwest and the trailer across all lanes of the intersection of the southbound side of U.S. 27. The driver was hauling a full load of boxed oranges.
The road reopened to all traffic around 3 p.m.
Highlands County Fire Rescue, Emergency Medical Services, Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Highway Patrol, Florida Department of Transportation and Desoto City Fire Department responded to the scene.
