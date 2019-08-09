LAKE PLACID — A semi-trailer loaded with dry fertilizer overturned Wednesday morning on U.S. 27 at State Road 70.

While no one was injured, clean up kept northbound U.S. 27 closed for more than an hour, according to Highlands County Fire Rescue (HCFR).

At about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, HCFR units got calls to respond to an overturned fertilizer hopper on U.S. 27 at SR 70 that spilled approximately 700 pounds of dry fertilizer onto the highway.

HCFR stood by and assisted while the trucking company cleaned up the mess.

Units arrived from Lake Placid Station 36 and Sun ‘N Lakes South Station 41, along with two Emergency Medical Services units from Lake Placid, Battalion 2, and law enforcement officers from both the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Highway Patrol.

