LAKE PLACID — A semi-trailer loaded with dry fertilizer overturned Wednesday morning on U.S. 27 at State Road 70.
While no one was injured, clean up kept northbound U.S. 27 closed for more than an hour, according to Highlands County Fire Rescue (HCFR).
At about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, HCFR units got calls to respond to an overturned fertilizer hopper on U.S. 27 at SR 70 that spilled approximately 700 pounds of dry fertilizer onto the highway.
HCFR stood by and assisted while the trucking company cleaned up the mess.
Units arrived from Lake Placid Station 36 and Sun ‘N Lakes South Station 41, along with two Emergency Medical Services units from Lake Placid, Battalion 2, and law enforcement officers from both the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Highway Patrol.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.