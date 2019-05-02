BRIGHTON — At the March 17 $100k Mega Bingo Game, hosted at the Seminole Classic Casino Brighton, two big game winners came away with cash prizes; one was a local.
The $100k Mega Bingo Game was simulcast between both Seminole Classic Casino Brighton and Hollywood locations but both winners hailed from the Brighton property.
The Do-It-Yourself $20,000 Must Go Jackpot winner was Nancy Willard, a retired teacher from Highlands County.
After retirement, Willard began to visit the casino with her friends to play bingo, but this was her first big win.
The event took place on St. Patrick’s Day and Willard had just learned that she was 35% Irish, which was extremely exciting for her.
“It was the Luck of the Irish,” she said.
“I decided to go big for the first time with the $150 buy-in to see what would happen,” Willard said. “I picked all the numbers from family members’ birthdays including myself.”
When Willard heard her numbers being called, she thought to herself, “I only need one more number to win, God please let me win.” The last number came up and it was indeed the number she needed, number 10, and she started to scream before the number was even called, then shouted “Bingo!,” waving her hands frantically with tears of joy.
“It means so much to me; I’m still fixing my house from hurricane Irma so now I can put some money towards the renovations while I wait on the insurance money,” she said. “I plan to take my daughter, her husband and three granddaughters on a Caribbean cruise soon and then, the rest I’ll save for future travels.”
When asked what advice she had for other players hoping to win big she stated, “Don’t give up just because there are other players aiming for the same prize because it is at random and if it’s meant to be then you’ll win. We all have the same chance.”
Willard plans to return to the Seminole Classic Casino Brighton to try her luck again although it’s a long shot.
The $50,000 Super Jackpot Paper Blue winner was Dale Horne, a teacher from Port Saint Lucie.
