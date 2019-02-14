SEBRING — The Senate Education Committee gave its OK to a bill that would expand the state’s 2018 armed guardian law and allow some teachers to carry guns in schools.
Senate Bill 7030 cleared the committee Tuesday in a 5-3 vote along party lines, with Republicans in the majority. The bill was introduced by the Senate Education Committee.
Last year’s bill specifically prohibited the arming of teachers, but calls grew to change that after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission recommended arming willing teachers.
In referencing to the guardian law, the proposed bill states, “If a local school has voted by a majority to implement such a program, the sheriff in that county shall establish a program.”
Highlands Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge said the district’s position remains the same — law enforcement would be authorized and designated to deal with law enforcement issues and part of that would be to protect and serve the community. The educators’ goal would be to educate.
For some districts it seems like the guardian program is a positive, but for the majority of the state’s school districts the focus is partnerships with law enforcement, he said.
“The security of students and all staff is of the utmost importance for our school district,” Lethbridge said. “We do firmly believe that our partnership with the Sheriff’s Office and Sebring PD has delivered that and that is a partnership we would like to continue.”
Sebring Middle School Principal Seth Lambert said he wants teachers to teach because they are trained to teach and there are people and law enforcement officers who are trained to use guns to protect.
“The people who are trained to shoot are the ones who I want handling those things,” he said.
In March 2018, then Gov. Rick Scott signed two major education bills — SB 7026, the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act and HB 7055, a massive 207-page document. A voluntary program included in the Senate bill, under certain provisions, would allow those who are active or retired military or law enforcement to carry firearms in school.
At the time, Highlands Superintendent Brenda Longshore said, concerning the voluntary teachers and firearms provision, “I truly do believe our teachers have gone to school to get their degrees in education and I want their first priority to be in educating our students. If we call on law enforcement, they will take care of handling the law.”
Half-Cent Citizen Advisory Committee member Diane Juve has visited all the district schools during the School Board walkthroughs over the past three years.
She agrees with the district’s efforts to make the campuses more secure and has noticed the school resource officers at every school.
Juve also agrees with the district’s position of not wanting to arm teachers.
“That way teachers can just teach,” she said. “It is complicated enough to teach a class of kids especially at the secondary level when they are transferring classes and all that and to add that one other element, it maybe too early to consider that.”
State Republican leaders have shown support for expanding the Coach Aaron Feis Guardian Program, which was approved after last February’s tragedy in Parkland.
The program includes putting money into training school staff to carry weapons on school grounds.
Under current law, such “guardians” are staff members whose primary duties are outside the classroom.
Most Democratic lawmakers oppose the new plan to potentially arm teachers.
They want to give school districts that don’t participate in the guardian program more discretion over how to better secure their schools.
On Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis sent a letter to Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Rick Swearingen directing FDLE to prioritize the establishment of a threat analysis strategy to ensure that every government entity coordinates and cooperates in identifying and stopping persons on the pathway toward violence from committing such acts, according to a press release.
“Florida has experienced many senseless acts of mass violence over the last few years and it must end now,” DeSantis said. “The acts at Pulse Nightclub, the Fort Lauderdale Airport, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the Jacksonville Landing, the yoga studio in Tallahassee and just a few weeks ago, the SunTrust Bank in Sebring have all been avoidable tragedies. We live in a new era of policing as authorities now have analytical tools they can follow that will impede further violence.”
To accomplish Gov. DeSantis’ directive, FDLE will establish training in threat assessment techniques through the Criminal Justice Standards & Training Commission for law enforcement entities throughout the state. In addition, FDLE will coordinate with local law enforcement, utilizing the Regional Domestic Security Task Forces to assist law enforcement and aide them in implementing their own threat assessment strategies.
The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.
