SEBRING — A settlement offer has been issued to The School Board of Highlands County in a civil lawsuit related to a former teacher who is charged with multiple counts of lewd/lascivious behavior with a victim between the ages of 12 and 16.
Former Avon Park Middle School teacher Kevin Dewberry is facing criminal charges alleging lewd and lascivious behavior involving a 13-year-old female student.
Morgan & Morgan law firm attorney Adam Kemp filed the civil lawsuit in November against the school district on behalf of the student who is the alleged victim.
After the lawsuit was filed against the district, Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge said the district had received a letter earlier from Morgan & Morgan that had a dollar amount they would settle for.
The latest settlement offer, which does not disclose the offer, was filed April 19 with the Highlands County Clerk of Court.
An attempt at mediation on April 3 reached no agreement in the lawsuit.
The complaint against the district, which was filed in the 10th Judicial Circuit, Highlands County, states that during a period of time from Oct. 1, 2017 to Feb. 4, 2018 the student was sexually assaulted by Dewberry on numerous occasions. At the time, Dewberry was employed as an athletic coach and special education teacher for the defendant, The School Board of Highlands County.
The complaint claims the district was negligent for allowing the student to enter and remain in a classroom with Dewberry alone and unsupervised and negligently failed to intercede in the ongoing sexual assaults of which the student was a victim when the district knew or should have known of the misconduct.
Dewberry remains in the Highlands County Jail with bond set at $400,000 on the charges of four counts of lewd/lascivious behavior with a victim between the ages of 12 and 16, and the bond set at $550,000 on subsequent charges of 55 counts of possession of child pornography.
