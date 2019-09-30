By MARC VALERO
Staff Writer
SEBRING — The billboard battle in court has ended with a settlement between the City of Sebring and The Lamar Company, LLC, a billboard company based in Louisiana.
The City of Sebring filed a lawsuit Dec. 27, 2018 against the billboard company contending that a sign on U.S. 27 should not have been rebuilt after it was destroyed by Hurricane Irma.
Lamar constructed a billboard on the billboard site around 1987 and around 1994 Sebring adopted a sign code that included provisions prohibiting off-premises signs in certain locations. The billboard site is located within the area of the code that prohibits off-premises signs, the according to lawsuit complaint filed by Sebring.
The billboard was allowed to remain under a “grandfathered” provision that prohibited destroyed signs from being rebuilt, the complaint states.
City Administrator Scott Noethlich said Thursday that Lamar has agreed to move the billboard no later than Feb. 28, 2021.
The billboard is on east side of U.S. 27 south of the Gate convenience store near Lake Jackson.
The City Code prohibits new billboards on the lakeside of U.S. 27, Noethlich said. “The intent was they didn’t want a bunch of billboards sitting on the lakeside blocking everybody’s view.
During Hurricane Irma, the billboard was blown down. The city ordinance states if the damage is greater than 50% then it cannot be reconstructed at that location, but they did without a permit, he said.
In a Jan. 30, 2019 motion to dismiss Sebring’s complaint, Lamar contends Sebring failed to allege that the destruction or damage to the sign was greater than 50% of the sign’s replacement value and the city never related any facts about the replacement value of the sign.
