SEBRING — Seven have applied, with only one within the school district, to fill the position of assistant superintendent of secondary programs with The School Board of Highlands County.
Jessica Thayer is leaving the position to work with the AVID organization.
The applicants, with their current position, are:
• David Ashworth — a principal with Iron City Schools, Ohio.
• Courtney Green — director Adult Education and Technical Dual Enrollment at South Florida State College.
• Christine Higgins — principal, West Palm Beach.
• Sandra Johnson — teacher guidance resource, Sebring High School.
• Joy Scott — adjunct instructor, Warner University, Lake Wales.
• Jeff Umbaugh — coordinator of Secondary and Postsecondary Education, Osceola County.
• Sherry Wells — adjunct instructor, Florida Southern College, Lakeland.
Interviews for the position will be conducted on March 20.
The district continues to accept applications for a school administrator position and a district office management position.
The closing date for the Lake Placid Middle School assistant principal position is March 19 and the closing date for the Human Resources manager position is March 20.
Lake Placid Middle Assistant Principal Willie Hills is transferring to head the district’s Transportation Department.
Human Resources Manager Jodi Lee will be moving out of state to be with family.
