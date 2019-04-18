SEBRING — Hold onto your hats, literally, and grab an umbrella before heading out the door today. Highlands County is in for some nasty weather Friday.
National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration Forecaster Rodney Wynn said the inclement weather is due to a cold front making its way into the area from the northwest.
“There is the possiblity of severe weather with gusts of 60 miles per hour,” Wynn said. “There could also be hail, waterspouts and tornadoes.”
The worst of the weather will take place from noon to about 2 p.m.
“The rain totals could be one to two inches,” Wynn said.
Wynn said he wasn’t too worried about flash flooding because the storm has been moving at a steady pace. He expects the storm to leave the area to the southeast of Highlands County.
Because the storm won’t get bad until noon, Wynn suggests tidying up the lawn; bring in light chairs and anything that might fly around in the wind gusts.
Wynn said the safest place to be in the event of a tornado is the innermost room of the house that does not have windows. The home’s windows should be closed. He said there should be a family plan in place all year round because Mother Nature can be unpredictable and bad weather may happen at any time. With a plan in place, there is no question where to go, who to call and where to meet in the event of separation.
“We want people to plan ahead in the event of severe storms or hurricanes,” Wynn said. “If you see a tornado and you see a funnel cloud, do not drive toward it. Do not try to outrun it.”
In the event of power outages, NOAA recommends a battery- or crank-powered radio or a NOAA Weather Radio. Wynn said the NOAA radios are sold in most major grocery stores and family discount retailers.
NOAA does not promote one radio station over another and said a local radio station would tone out the tornado warnings or serious threat. Wynn asked for the public’s help with accurate information.
“We rely a lot on the public for our weather reports,” he said.
For more information on the forecast, visit weather.gov. If you want to report severe weather such as a tornado, call the Ruskin office at 813-645-2323.
