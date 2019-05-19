SEBRING — Ramon Luis Garcia-Pena, 61, of 1993 Clam Drive in Sebring was arrested Wednesday by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office for failing to comply with the registration laws for a sex offender. The corresponding court case is from Bergen County, New Jersey.
Garcia-Pena pleaded guilty on three counts of endangering the welfare of a child on Nov. 21, 1996 as part of a plea bargain, according to the arrest report. His legal status at the time the arrest report was written was “released-not on probation.”
The arresting deputy wrote Garcia-Pena completed the sex offender/predator registration from September 2014 to May 2019 as required. Within the registration papers, there is a clause that states an offender must register any vehicles “registered, co-registered, leased, titled or rented” by the offender for five consecutive days.
Another portion of the registry states the offender must report any changes to a vehicle within 48 hours to the Sheriff’s Office in person. Refusal to comply is a third degree felony.
On May 2, 2019, Garcia-Pena registered at the HCSO where he registered only one vehicle. The report shows a deputy going to the suspect’s residence to verify the vehicle registration. Once there, the deputy found a Kia Rio that did not match Garcia-Pena’s description on his registration. The deputy was able to run the license plate through three systems and came up with the Kia being registered to a female.
The arrest report said the deputy then interviewed the suspect. He was told it was a non-custodial interview and he could leave at any time. He told the deputy he understood. He said the car belonged to his mother-in-law, whose name matched the one the deputy pulled from the license plate.
The suspect’s mother-in-law said she lived there permanently and said he had permission to use it. The deputy did some research on the past cases and his registrations and found Garcia-Pena should have registered the Kia.
On May 15, Garcia-Pena was arrested.
