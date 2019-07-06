LAKE PLACID — William Casey Sullivan, 39, of 163 Mango Road NE in Placid Lakes, was arrested Tuesday by Highlands County Sheriff’s Office investigators.
After an investigation that began in April, Sullivan was arrested July 2 and is facing charges of sexual assault by a 21-year-old or older, sexual battery on a 16- or 17-year-old victim; obscene communication, using a computer to seduce, solicit or lure a child; obscene communication, traveling to meet after using a computer to lure a child; and public order crimes, using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.
Sullivan has also been charged with driving while on a suspended license, second offense; two counts of drug possession without a prescription; possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, not more than 20 grams; drug equipment possession; and tampering or destroying evidence.
Sullivan is also known as Casey Sullivan, Will Sullivan and Will.
According to the arrest report, Sullivan is a registered sex offender in Highlands County for an unrelated case. The victim in this case is a 16-year-old male whose father contacted HCSO’s Special Victims Unit about the inappropriate contact between his son and Sullivan in April.
The report shows a detective conducting a sworn interview with the victim, who told detectives the social media platforms and relationship sites where the two met and chatted. The victim’s cell phone was taken into evidence.
The detective was able to use the victim’s phone to communicate with Sullivan. The report states Sullivan sent pictures of his face and a video on Snapchat during their conversation. The detective was able to match the photo with that of Sullivan’s from a Master Index on May 1. Snapchat records were asked for the next day by the detective.
During subsequent interviews, it was determined there were photographs exchanged by Sullivan and the victim.
After the records were received from Snapchat, detectives were able to trace the communications between the suspect and victim over several months. The conversations included where and when the two would meet.
According to authorities, Sullivan was convicted of lewd/lascivious conduct on a victim under 16 years of age, attempting the same on a 12-year-old, displaying or giving obscene material to a minor and two counts of child pornography. He was released from prison in January 2018, sheriff’s officials shared in a recent press release.
