AVON PARK — Raynard Wells, 57, of Memorial Drive, Avon Park, was arrested by Highlands County sheriff’s deputies for failing to register as required. He is facing charges of failing to register his permanent residence because he is a sex offender.
In 2000, Wells was adjudicated guilty for lewd/lascivious/indecent act on a child. He was sentenced to seven years and three months in a state prison, according to court records on the Clerk of Courts website.
The arresting deputy wrote that Wells filled out his sex offender registration forms from March 2008 to June 19, 2019. On June 19, he registered that he was living at an address on Memorial Drive. The Highlands News-Sun is not giving out the address to protect the person that actually does live there.
The detective said he and a criminal analyst reminded Wells “countless times” of the registration laws before June 19. Not registering a residence that an offender stays at for more than three days in a third-degree felony.
The detective spoke with Wells on June 12, sharing his suspicions that Wells was not at the Memorial Drive address. The detective wrote that HCSO was having a hard time finding him and the detective had tried 12 times to visit the residence and Wells was not there. The report shows that Wells swore he was living there.
The detective paid another visit and caught up with a man who lived there and knew Wells. He allegedly told the detective he has lived there for over 20 years and Wells had never spent the night at the house except for one time. The man who lives at the Memorial Drive address said Wells asked to live with the man and tell law enforcement that he lived there if they asked. He agreed but Wells never made it his home. Furthermore, he never brought clothing or items to the address.
The detective went to Wells’ last permanent residence where the landlord told him it had been vacant since June 18, 2019.
According to the report, Wells was arrested by the detective at the Memorial Drive home.
Wells has cases listed in the Highlands County Clerk of Courts website dating back to 1995.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.