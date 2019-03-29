SEBRING — Deidre Marie Baucom, 29, of 1241 Kerry Drive in Sebring, was arrested by Highlands County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday morning. She is facing charges of probation violations and failing to comply with the sex offender registration laws by failing to report vehicles.
Baucom was out of jail on probation after being found guilty of committing a sexual offense on a juvenile at the correctional facility she was employed at, G4S, in Polk County in 2016. She was also convicted of smuggling in contraband for the minor into the same facility at that time.
As a condition of Baucom’s parole, she has to register her residence and cars, any cars, that she drives as well. That includes any vehicle that is registered, “co-registered, leased, titled or rented” by a person at any residence for more than five days. When she agreed to the conditions of her release, she signed papers saying she understood the rules. Failing to report anything to a parole officer within 48 hours is a third-degree felony.
According to a heavily redacted HCSO arrest report, a deputy arrived at Baucom’s residence to verify the address she registered with them on March 1. In the driveway were two vehicles that Baucom had not registered with Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Neither vehicle were registered by the suspect with the Sheriff’s Office.
Baucom read the deputy the warning about vehicle registration from the registration. She said she had never read it before and “left herself in the dark,” the arrest report stated.
The deputy determined the ownership of the cars and that the owners lived in the home for many years.
The deputy wrote that he left the residence and contacted Baucom’s parole officer. The deputy determined she violated her probation by not registering the two vehicles.
As of press time on Wednesday, Baucom was in the Highlands County Jail with no bond.
