LAKE PLACID — Stephen Dearl Ison, 32, 75th Place North, Loxahatchee, Florida was arrested by Highlands County Sheriff’s Sex Offender and Predator Unit detectives on Thursday, July 25. He is facing charges of sex offender violation, failing to report a change in residence.
According to the arrest report, in April 2018, Ison and his girlfriend called the sheriff’s office to ask if Ison could register the girlfriend’s Lake Placid address as a temporary residence, stating Ison stayed overnight at her home at 831 Lake Drive East twice a year.
Authorities explained to the pair the girlfriend’s home was not an address that was approved for him and he was not allowed to spend the night at her house, the report said. The girlfriend was informed Ison was not allowed to be within 1,000 feet of a park, school or playground.
On July 24, an officer from Lake Placid Police Department informed the detective from the Sex Offender and Predator Unit that he performed a traffic stop involving Ison and the same girlfriend. The LPPD officer also told the detective the two were staying at the 831 Lake Drive East address over the weekends. The detective checked and Ison never registered a new residence at that address.
Further investigation by the detective showed Ison never registered a residence outside of Palm Beach County. The arrest report said the detective met with the Lake Placid homeowners, who were the girlfriend’s parents, who live in the residence along with their grandchild.
The girlfriend’s parents told the detective about overnight stays in separate interviews.
On July 25, during a non-custodial interview, Ison said he was aware he was not to stay in the Lake Drive home because of its location to a school. “He intentionally withheld this temporary residence status from any sheriff’s office in the state of Florida, he withheld them from his registration forms and never updated his driver license to reflect this address update because he was scared that he would get charged for violating the previously mentioned residency restrictions,” the report said.
As a result, Ison was arrested by authorities.
Ison was adjudicated guilty in 2012 in Palm Beach County for lewd or lascivious battery per the Palm Beach County Clerk and Comptroller website.
What's so special about sex offenders that they have to go onto a registry and report their every move? An axe murderer, robber, drug dealer could be living next door to you and you'd never know it. What makes one worse than the other?
You really have to ask such a dumb question? Besides, if you actually paid attention to anything besides the negative voices in your head, you would know the Sheriff is adding all major offenders to the registry.
