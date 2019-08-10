SEBRING — Registered sex offender Andrew Joseph Iglesias Sr., 42, of 5427 Granada Blvd. in Sebring, was arrested by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday for felony sex offender violations, including failure to report name or residence change and three counts of failure to comply with registration law.
A sheriff’s deputy met with Iglesias on Wednesday at 2101 Hammock Road for a non-custodial interview regarding his registration requirements. Later the same day, deputies interviewed a friend of Iglesias at 800 Golfside Lane, reports said.
According to reports, deputies reviewed the Florida’s Driver and Vehicle Information Database and confirmed that Iglesias never registered his temporary address with any Florida driver license office.
• On March 18, Iglesias failed to report in person to a driver license office to update his Florida Driver License with his temporary address of 447 Sandpiper St. in Lake Placid.
Deputies reviewed FDLE and HCSO offender registration records and found that Iglesias never registered multiple vehicles as vehicles owned to any Florida sheriff’s office.
• On July 19, Iglesias failed to report a Kia Sportage rental car as a vehicle owned in person to a sheriff’s office.
• On July 20, Iglesias failed to report a U-Haul rental truck as a vehicle owned in person to a sheriff’s office.
• On July 21, Iglesias failed to report his girlfriend’s Chrysler Pacifica as a vehicle owned in person to a sheriff’s office.
According to the FDLE Sexual Predator/Offender Registration Form, the term “vehicle owned” means “any motor vehicle which is registered, co-registered, leased, titled or rented by me; a rented vehicle that I am authorized to drive; or a vehicle for which I am insured as a driver.”
Iglesias was convicted in Dade County in 2002 on three counts of lewd/lascivious assault on a child under the age of 16 and one count of lewd/lascivious battery on a child age 12-16.
