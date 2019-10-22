The following people were arrested on felony charges related to sexual offense violations and booked into the Highlands County Jail from July 23 through July 30. Non-arrest sexual offender registrants are also listed for the same time frame.
Curtis Lamar Paige, 61, of 119 W. Main Street in Avon Park, registered as a sexual predator on Oct. 16, with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. This was a registration only, not an arrest. The jail media report shows Paige was originally arrested in 2001 in St. Lucie County, Florida for “lewd and lascivious conduct on a victim under 16 years old.”
George Brown Jr., 42, of in Sebring, was arrested Oct. 16 for failing to register as required by sex offender registration laws and for failure to report name or residence change as required by sex offender registration laws. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Sexual Offender and Predator website, Brown was previously arrested and convicted in 2003 in Alachua County, Florida for “lewd or lascivious molestation of a victim under 12 years old” and arrested again in Highlands County on July 25 for “sexual offender failure to notify Sheriff.”
Kevin Lynn Mudgett, 56, of Sears, Michigan, registered a temporary address of 2213 Georgia Street in Sebring on Oct. 17 with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. This was a registration only, not an arrest. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Sexual Offender and Predator website, Mudgett was previously convicted in 2000 in Eaton County, Michigan for two counts of “fourth degree criminal sexual conduct victim between 13-15 years old.”
Sherral Deloris Goutier, 28, of 38172 S. Georgia Ave. in Avon Park, registered as a sexual offender on Oct. 18, with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. This was a registration only, not an arrest. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Sexual Offender and Predator website, Goutier was previously convicted in 2014 in Hillsborough County, Florida for “lewd, lascivious battery engaging in sexual activity with victim 12-15 years old.”
Useless information that will propagate harassment of people who may live at these addresses but may not be the person listed. Meanwhile, how many other types of felons are living next door that don't have to sign up on some police state registry?
