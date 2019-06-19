The following people were arrested on felony charges related to sexual offense violations and booked into the Highlands County Jail from June 11 through June 17.

Joel Wayne Ralston, 40, will be residing at 252 Road Runner Ave. in Sebring temporarily until June 23. His out-of-state parole officer has given him permission. According to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, he was convicted of an unlawful sexual conduct on a minor in 1988 in Ohio.

Roger Wayne Reed, 69, was sentenced to 19 months in prison according to the booking sheets dated June 18.

A sexual offender is someone who has been convicted of one or more sexual crimes against minors. There is a likelihood that they would repeat their crimes.

A sexual predator is at high risk of committing a sex crime against a minor. They may do it more than once and there is usually an element of violence involved.

