The following people were arrested on felony charges related to sexual offense violations and booked into the Highlands County Jail from July 17 through July 23. Non-arrest sexual offender registrants are also listed for the same time frame.
Samuel Dennis Garner, 49, of 2803 U.S. 27 S. room 112, in Sebring, registered as a sex offender on July 20, with Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. This was a registration only, not an arrest. The jail media report shows Garner was originally arrested for “receipt of child pornography via the internet.”
Alvin Andrew Moore, 67, of 411 Kirkland St. in Avon Park, was arrested on July 20 on a probation violation, failing to comply with sex offender registration. He is being held without bond in the county’s jail.
A sexual offender is someone who has been convicted of one or more sexual crimes against minors. There is a likelihood that they would repeat their crimes.
A sexual predator is at high risk of committing a sex crime against a minor. They may do it more than once and there is usually an element of violence involved.
To search for sexual offenders or predators near you, visit offender.fdle.state.fl.us or use the Offender Watch link at highlandssheriff.org.
According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, people convicted of a sexual crime are required to report the following information at their local sheriff’s office:
1. Name
2. Date of birth
3. Social security number
4. Race
5. Sex
6. Height and weight
7. Hair and eye color
8. Tattoos or other identifying marks
9. Fingerprints
10. Palm prints
11. Photograph
12. Occupation and place of employment
