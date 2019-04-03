The following persons were arrested on charges of sex offender at the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. The arrests took place the week of March 26 to April 2:

Deidre Marie Baucom, 29, of 1241 Kerry Drive in Sebring, was arrested for sex offender violation, failing to comply with registration laws and for an out-of-county warrant on March 26. Her original arrest was for having sex with a minor who was in a facility she worked at and for introducing a weapon inside a Department of Juvenile Justice facility.

Ronald Wayne Stivers, 50, of 603 Max Ave. in Sebring, was arrested on March 27, on probation violations for not being at home when he was supposed to be there. He was convicted as a sex offender in Illinois.

Toddrick Kene Howard, 40, of 400 S. Eucalyptus St. in Sebring, was arrested on sex offender violation charges on April 1. He did not register his email or social media names to his parole officer.

A sexual offender is someone who has been convicted of one or more sexual crimes against minors. There is a likelihood that they would repeat their crimes.

A sexual predator is at high risk of committing a sex crime against a minor. They may do it more than once and there is usually an element of violence involved.

To search for sexual offenders or predators near you, visit offender.fdle.state.fl.us or use the Offender Watch link at Highlandssheriff.org.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, people convicted of a sexual crime are required to report the following information at their local sheriff’s office:

1. Name

2. Date of birth

3. Social security number

4. Race

5. Sex

6. Height and weight

7. Hair and eye color

8. Tattoos or other identifying marks

9. Fingerprints

10. Palm prints

11. Photograph

12. Occupation and place of employment

13. Residential address(es) including transient (i.e. homeless)

14. Vehicle information

15. All home telephone numbers and cellular telephone numbers

16. All electronic mail addresses, Internet identifier’s, and each Internet identifier’s corresponding website homepage or application software name.

17. Conviction information

18. Passport information

19. Immigration status/documentation

20. Professional license information

All the information provided will be public record, unless exempted, according to Chapter 119, F.S. Sexual offenders and sexual predators are required to update this information for their entire lives.

