The following persons were arrested on charges of sex offender at the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. The arrests took place the week of March 26 to April 2:
Deidre Marie Baucom, 29, of 1241 Kerry Drive in Sebring, was arrested for sex offender violation, failing to comply with registration laws and for an out-of-county warrant on March 26. Her original arrest was for having sex with a minor who was in a facility she worked at and for introducing a weapon inside a Department of Juvenile Justice facility.
Ronald Wayne Stivers, 50, of 603 Max Ave. in Sebring, was arrested on March 27, on probation violations for not being at home when he was supposed to be there. He was convicted as a sex offender in Illinois.
Toddrick Kene Howard, 40, of 400 S. Eucalyptus St. in Sebring, was arrested on sex offender violation charges on April 1. He did not register his email or social media names to his parole officer.
A sexual offender is someone who has been convicted of one or more sexual crimes against minors. There is a likelihood that they would repeat their crimes.
A sexual predator is at high risk of committing a sex crime against a minor. They may do it more than once and there is usually an element of violence involved.
To search for sexual offenders or predators near you, visit offender.fdle.state.fl.us or use the Offender Watch link at Highlandssheriff.org.
According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, people convicted of a sexual crime are required to report the following information at their local sheriff’s office:
1. Name
2. Date of birth
3. Social security number
4. Race
5. Sex
6. Height and weight
7. Hair and eye color
8. Tattoos or other identifying marks
9. Fingerprints
10. Palm prints
11. Photograph
12. Occupation and place of employment
13. Residential address(es) including transient (i.e. homeless)
14. Vehicle information
15. All home telephone numbers and cellular telephone numbers
16. All electronic mail addresses, Internet identifier’s, and each Internet identifier’s corresponding website homepage or application software name.
17. Conviction information
18. Passport information
19. Immigration status/documentation
20. Professional license information
All the information provided will be public record, unless exempted, according to Chapter 119, F.S. Sexual offenders and sexual predators are required to update this information for their entire lives.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.