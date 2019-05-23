The following people were arrested on felony charges related to sexual offense violations and booked into the Highlands County Jail for the weeks of May 3 through May 21.
Ramon Luis Garcia-Pena, 61, of 1993 Clam Drive, Sebring, was arrested Wednesday, May 15 for failing to comply with the registration laws for a sex offender.
Michael Justin Goad, 21, address unavailable, of Lake Placid, was arrested on Thursday, May 16, for lewd and lascivious behavior/promote sexual activity on a victim less than 16 years old and cruelty to a child, abuse without great harm.
A sexual offender is someone who has been convicted of one or more sexual crimes against minors. There is a likelihood that they would repeat their crimes.
A sexual predator is at high risk of committing a sex crime against a minor. They may do it more than once and there is usually an element of violence involved.
To search for sexual offenders or predators near you, visit offender.fdle.state.fl.us or use the Offender Watch link at highlandssheriff.org.
How come those who commit sexual crimes have to register in some database but you could have a murderer, extortionist, robber living next door to you and they don't have to register? Why is one so much worse than another?
