The following people were arrested on felony charges related to sexual offense violations and booked into the Highlands County Jail between May 30 to June 4.
Lamont Samuel Douglas, 31, of 815 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Sebring, was arrested on May 30 for failing to register as required by a sex offender, and failure to report a residence change and living within 1,000 feet of a school. His sex offender status is the result of a 2007 conviction of lewd or lascivious battery on a minor 12 to 15 years of age.
Brian Paul Held, 42, of 4307 Grass Ave. in Sebring, was arrested on May 31 for failing to register a change in residence as required by a sex offender. Held was found guilty of lewd or lascivious and/or indecent act on a child and lewd acts with a child present in 1996.
A sexual offender is someone who has been convicted of one or more sexual crimes against minors. There is a likelihood that they would repeat their crimes.
A sexual predator is at high risk of committing a sex crime against a minor. They may do it more than once and there is usually an element of violence involved.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.