The following people were arrested on felony charges related to sexual offense violations and booked into the Highlands County Jail from July 23 through July 30. Non-arrest sexual offender registrants are also listed for the same time frame.
Joseph Ford Lucas III, 37, of 2100 Zephyr Road in Avon Park, was arrested on July 25 for failing to register as required by law for a sex offender, including instant message names and emails. He also faces charges of using a two way communication device to facilitate a felony, resisting an officer without violence and violating probation. He was on probation until September 2020 due to being adjudicated guilty for possession of child pornography on Sept. 24, 2015.
Phillip Randolph Lucas, 30, of 2100 Zephyr Road in Avon Park was arrested on on July 25 for failing to register as required by law for a sex offender and violating his probation conditions. Lucas was on probation until September 2020 after being adjudicated guilty for possession of child pornography on Sept. 24, 2015.
Stephen Dearl Ison, 32, 75th Place North, Loxahatchee, Florida was arrested by Highlands County Sheriff’s Sex Offender and Predator Unit detectives on Thursday, July 25. He is facing charges of sex offender violation, failing to report a change in residence. Ison was accused of using his girlfriend’s house at 831 Lake Drive East, in Lake Placid as a temporary residence after being told the address was not approved for him because of proximity to a school. Ison was adjudicated guilty in 2012 in Palm Beach County for lewd or lascivious battery.
According to Highlands News-Sun, as of press time, there have been 15 arrests or registrations by sex offenders in July.
A sexual offender is someone who has been convicted of one or more sexual crimes against minors. There is a likelihood that they would repeat their crimes.
A sexual predator is at high risk of committing a sex crime against a minor. They may do it more than once and there is usually an element of violence involved.
To search for sexual offenders or predators near you, visit offender.fdle.state.fl.us or use the Offender Watch link at Highlandssheriff.org.
According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, people convicted of a sexual crime are required to report the following information at their local sheriff’s office:
1. Name
2. Date of birth
3. Social security number
4. Race
5. Sex
6. Height and weight
7. Hair and eye color
8. Tattoos or other identifying marks
9. Fingerprints
10. Palm prints
11. Photograph
12. Occupation and place of employment
13. Residential address(es) including transient (i.e. homeless)
14. Vehicle information
15. All home telephone numbers and cellular telephone numbers
16. All electronic mail addresses, internet identifier’s, and each internet identifier’s corresponding website homepage or application software name.
17. Conviction information
18. Passport information
19. Immigration status/documentation
20. Professional license information
All the information provided will be public record, unless exempted, according to Chapter 119, F.S. Sexual offenders and sexual predators are required to update this information for their entire lives.
This is was is referred to as 'yellow journalism'. It creates a bigger problem than there was to begin with. Airing out all this dirty laundry for one area of society is intended to make lawmakers appear they are doing something. Why are sex offenders so much worse than other criminals who we don't hear about? Do you know who is living next door or across the street? Why this targeting of people involved in sexual crimes? If you're going to advertise these transgressions, then it should be equal across the board.
