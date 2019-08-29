The following people were arrested on felony charges related to sexual offense violations and booked into the Highlands County Jail from Aug. 13 through Aug. 27. Non-arrest sexual offender registrants are also listed for the same time frame.
James Leonard Teague, 34, of 608 Boots Drive in Lorida, has registered as a sex offender with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. This is a registration only, not a new arrest. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Teague was adjudicated guilty of 10 counts of possession of child pornography on April 16; he will be on probation until 2026.
Mitchell James Conner, 55, of 4316 Lafayette Ave. in Sebring, registered with the Sheriff’s Office as a sex offender on Aug. 21. His original conviction was in Minnesota in 2004.
A sexual offender is someone who has been convicted of one or more sexual crimes against minors. There is a likelihood that they would repeat their crimes.
A sexual predator is at high risk of committing a sex crime against a minor. They may do it more than once and there is usually an element of violence involved.
To search for sexual offenders or predators near you, visit offender.fdle.state.fl.us or use the Offender Watch link at Highlandssheriff.org.
According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, people convicted of a sexual crime are required to report the following information at their local sheriff’s office:
1. Name
2. Date of birth
3. Social security number
4. Race
5. Sex
6. Height and weight
7. Hair and eye color
8. Tattoos or other identifying mark
9. Fingerprints
10. Palm prints
11. Photograph
12. Occupation and place of employment
13. Residential address(es) including transient (i.e. homeless)
14. Vehicle information
15. All home telephone numbers and cellular telephone numbers
16. All electronic mail addresses, internet identifier’s, and each internet identifier’s corresponding website homepage or application software name.
17. Conviction information
18. Passport information
