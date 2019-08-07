The following people were arrested on felony charges related to sexual offense violations and booked into the Highlands County Jail from July 31 through Aug. 5. Non-arrest sexual offender registrants are also listed for the same time frame.
Travis Eugene Butts, 26, of 327 Hallmark Ave. in Lake Placid, registered as a sex offender on Aug. 2, with Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. This was a registration only, not an arrest. The Florida Department of Corrections shows Butts was convicted in 2007 for “person under 18 commits sexual battery upon a victim less than 12.”
Fred Chandler, 55, of 2813 W. Wellston Road in Avon Park, registered as a sex offender on Aug. 5, with Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. This was a registration only, not an arrest. The Florida Department of Corrections shows Chandler was convicted in 1985 for “committing sexual battery on a person over 12 without consent and using a deadly weapon or force.”
A sexual offender is someone who has been convicted of one or more sexual crimes against minors. There is a likelihood that they would repeat their crimes.
A sexual predator is at high risk of committing a sex crime against a minor. They may do it more than once and there is usually an element of violence involved.
To search for sexual offenders or predators near you, visit offender.fdle.state.fl.us or use the Offender Watch link at Highlandssheriff.org.
According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, people convicted of a sexual crime are required to report the following information at their local sheriff’s office:
1. Name
2. Date of birth
3. Social security number
4. Race
5. Sex
6. Height and weight
7. Hair and eye color
8. Tattoos or other identifying marks
9. Fingerprints
10. Palm prints
11. Photograph
12. Occupation and place of employment
13. Residential address(es) including transient (i.e. homeless)
14. Vehicle information
15. All home telephone numbers and cellular telephone numbers
16. All electronic mail addresses, internet identifier’s, and each internet identifier’s corresponding website homepage or application software name.
17. Conviction information
18. Passport information
19. Immigration status/documentation
20. Professional license information
All the information provided will be public record, unless exempted, according to Chapter 119, F.S. Sexual offenders and sexual predators are required to update this information for their entire lives.
