The following person was arrested on felony charges related to sexual offense violations and booked into the Highlands County Jail for the week of April 10-15.

Jonathan Jaymes Rivard, 22, of 130 Ranier Drive, Lake Placid, was arrested for kidnapping-false imprisonment of a child to commit sexual battery; three counts of sexual assault by someone older than 18 years sexual battery on a victim under 12; incest; cruelty toward a child without great bodily harm.

A sexual offender is someone who has been convicted of one or more sexual crimes against minors. There is a likelihood that they would repeat their crimes.

A sexual predator is at high risk of committing a sex crime against a minor. They may do it more than once and there is usually an element of violence involved.

