The following people were arrested on felony charges related to sexual offense violations and booked into the Highlands County Jail for the week of April 16 to April 23.
Joshua Lee Anderson, 29, of 3209 Lagoon Lane, Avon Park, was arrested on April 15 for failing to comply with the registration laws as a sexual predator. He was found guilty of sexual misconduct with a minor and child molestation in Indiana.
Jack Charles Howard, 28, of 115 Lawrence Ave., in Sebring, was arrested for sexual battery on a victim between 12 and 18 years old and lewd and lascivious behavior on a victim between 12 and 18 years old.
A sexual offender is someone who has been convicted of one or more sexual crimes against minors. There is a likelihood that they would repeat their crimes.
A sexual predator is at high risk of committing a sex crime against a minor. They may do it more than once and there is usually an element of violence involved.
