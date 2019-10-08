The following people were arrested on felony charges related to sexual offense violations and booked into the Highlands County Jail from July 23 through July 30. Non-arrest sexual offender registrants are also listed for the same time frame.
John Wayne Crews, 74, of 1573 Friendship Lane in Zolfo Springs, Florida registered as a sex offender with a temporary address of 6525 U.S. 27 North in Sebring on Oct. 1, with Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. This was a registration only, not an arrest. However, he was arrested on Oct. 2 for failure to register (a different address) as required by law for a sex offender and for failure to comply with sex offender registration law. The State of Florida Department of Law Enforcement Sexual Predator and Offender website shows Crews was originally convicted in 2012 for “lewd and lascivious conduct on a victim under 16 years old by an offender 18 years old or older” in Hardee County.
